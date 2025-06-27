Stylish Southsea town house three-bed, three-storey home near the seafront for £415,000
Located in the heart of Southsea, this modern three-bedroom town house is listed for £415,000. Set across three well-designed floors with off-road parking, a private garden, and walking distance to the seafront, this home offers contemporary coastal living at its best.
The ground floor opens with a bright hallway leading to a generous lounge and a stylish fitted kitchen/diner with patio doors onto the garden.
Upstairs, you’ll find three bedrooms across two floors, including a top-floor principal suite with en-suite shower room and built-in storage. A family bathroom and ground floor WC complete the layout. Outside, there’s a low-maintenance garden and allocated parking.
At a glance
- This three-bedroom town house in Southsea is listed for £415,000
- Features include a spacious kitchen/diner, lounge and three bathrooms (including en-suite)
- Top-floor principal bedroom suite with excellent storage
- Allocated parking and private garden
- Prime location just minutes from the seafront, shops and schools
