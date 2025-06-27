Stylish Southsea town house three-bed, three-storey home near the seafront for £415,000 | Purplebricks

Modern living by the coast – this Southsea gem won’t be on the market for long.

Located in the heart of Southsea, this modern three-bedroom town house is listed for £415,000. Set across three well-designed floors with off-road parking, a private garden, and walking distance to the seafront, this home offers contemporary coastal living at its best.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here . You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across three smartly laid out floors.

3 bedroom town house | Purplebricks

The ground floor opens with a bright hallway leading to a generous lounge and a stylish fitted kitchen/diner with patio doors onto the garden.

Upstairs, you’ll find three bedrooms across two floors, including a top-floor principal suite with en-suite shower room and built-in storage. A family bathroom and ground floor WC complete the layout. Outside, there’s a low-maintenance garden and allocated parking.

This home is one of dozens available in Southsea on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-southsea .

At a glance

This three-bedroom town house in Southsea is listed for £415,000

Features include a spacious kitchen/diner, lounge and three bathrooms (including en-suite)

Top-floor principal bedroom suite with excellent storage

Allocated parking and private garden

Prime location just minutes from the seafront, shops and schools

