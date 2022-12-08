Sunnyridge: Look inside this £695,000 Shirrell Heath detached family home with front and rear gardens
A HOUSE on an ‘attractive’ plot of land has gone on sale in Hampshire.
Sunnyridge, a four bedroom detached family home in High Street, Shirrell Heath, is on the market for £695,000. It is listed by Fine & Country.
The property is set back from the road on an ‘attractive’ plot of land with front and rear gardens. It has a ‘substantial’ driveway, garage facilities and far reaching countryside and woodland views from the upper floors.
It contains a porch, hallway, sitting room, open plan kitchen which incorporates a dinging room, conservatory, shower room and second living room/bedroom on the ground floor. There is also a family bathroom, three double bedrooms – with the primary room having a walk-in wardrobe and an en-suite shower room.
The property also contains gas-fired central heating, double glazing and fitted floor coverings throughout. To the rear, accessible from the sitting room, is a raised patio area stepping to the primary lawn.
The garden is enclosed by hedges with wildflower areas, shrubs, bushes and evergreens and a wooden built garden shed.
For more information, call Fine & Country on 023 93 277 277.