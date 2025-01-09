This two bedroom flat, located in Grove Road South, is arranged over two floors and comes with one bathroom and one reception room.
The listing says: “This second floor apartment situated in central Southsea has one of the best locations in the city.
“Seaside, parks and shops at your feet. Spacious throughout and some beautiful original features. Being sold chain free.”
This home is being sold with Cubitt & West - Southsea for £175,000.
1 / 2
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.