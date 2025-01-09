Superb £175,000 flat above Chantelle Originals in Southsea is in prime city location

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Jan 2025, 13:29 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2025, 13:29 GMT

Located above Chantelle Originals is a superb flat with heaps of potential.

This two bedroom flat, located in Grove Road South, is arranged over two floors and comes with one bathroom and one reception room.

The listing says: “This second floor apartment situated in central Southsea has one of the best locations in the city.

“Seaside, parks and shops at your feet. Spacious throughout and some beautiful original features. Being sold chain free.”

This home is being sold with Cubitt & West - Southsea for £175,000.

For more information about this two bedroom flat in Southsea, click here.

