This five-bedroom house, named Langstone View, on 5 Down End Road is on the market for £725,000. It is listed by Fine and Country.

Langstone View is aptly named as it sits proudly on the hillslopes overlooking the City of Portsmouth and with ‘panoramic views’ towards Langstone Harbour and beyond.

The living accommodation is primarily arranged over two floors although there are extensive under-house store rooms which are great for hobbies and additional storage (restricted ceiling height).

The total accommodation provides 2552 sq ft of living space and comprises; hallway, music room, sitting room, dining room, study, cloakroom and

kitchen / breakfast room on the ground floor level with five bedrooms, family bathroom, and separate cloakroom on the first floor.

Being located in an elevated, residential location the property is ideally suited for the growing family and is within catchment for both Solent and Springfield Schools (subject to confirmation), close to local shopping amenities, bus routes, recreation ground, and commutable road links.

For more information, visit the fine and country website or call the estate agents on 02393 277 277

1. Langstone View This five-bedroom detached house located on Down End Road in Drayton is on the market for £725,000. It is listed by Fine and Country. Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

2. Langstone View This five-bedroom detached house located on Down End Road in Drayton is on the market for £725,000. It is listed by Fine and Country. Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

3. Langstone View This five-bedroom detached house located on Down End Road in Drayton is on the market for £725,000. It is listed by Fine and Country. Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

4. Langstone View This five-bedroom detached house located on Down End Road in Drayton is on the market for £725,000. It is listed by Fine and Country. Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales