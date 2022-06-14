The one-bedroom flat on Landport Terrace is on the market for £125,000. It is listed by Morris Dibben.

It is described as being in a ‘great location’ which is ‘just minutes' away from Southsea seafront and the university.

Situated on the top floor, this lovely modernised apartment is ripe for first-time buyers or investors.

Inside the property, there is an open-plan kitchen and living room, a spacious bedroom with fitted wardrobes, and a single bathroom with a shower, hand wash basin, and toilet.

Early viewing is essential as this will be very popular.

This property is offered through an auction.

Should you view, offer or bid, your data will be shared with the Auctioneer, iamsold Limited.

For more information, visit the Rightmove website here, or call the estate agents on 023 8220 0353.

