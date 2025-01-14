Take tour inside fantastically quirky semi-detached Portsmouth home with huge garden and parking - up for £740,000

Are you on the hunt for a spacious home in a brilliant location? If the answer is yes, then look no further.

This five bedroom home, located in Havant Road, Farlington, is the epitome of a perfect family home. With ample amounts of space, a large garden and three parking spaces, this home, which is on the market for £740,000, has so much to offer.

The listing says: “A spacious character 5 bedroom semi detached house arranged over 3 floors situated in this popular road in Farlington.

“Internal accommodation is adatable with the ground floor offering a 20ft drawing room, 25ft kitchen/breakfast room, separate dining room/library, feature conservatory and a downstairs cloakroom. On the first floor there are 4 bedrooms, a bathroom and an en-suite bathroom whilst on the top floor is the master bedroom with an en-suite/dressing room.”

This home comes with five bedrooms and is on the market with Purple Bricks for £740,000.

This home comes with five bedrooms and is on the market with Purple Bricks for £740,000.

This five bedroom home would be ideal for a family.

This five bedroom home would be ideal for a family.

For more information about this home visit the Purple Bricks website.

This semi-detached home would be ideal for a family.

This semi-detached home would be ideal for a family.

