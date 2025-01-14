This five bedroom home, located in Havant Road, Farlington, is the epitome of a perfect family home. With ample amounts of space, a large garden and three parking spaces, this home, which is on the market for £740,000, has so much to offer.
The listing says: “A spacious character 5 bedroom semi detached house arranged over 3 floors situated in this popular road in Farlington.
“Internal accommodation is adatable with the ground floor offering a 20ft drawing room, 25ft kitchen/breakfast room, separate dining room/library, feature conservatory and a downstairs cloakroom. On the first floor there are 4 bedrooms, a bathroom and an en-suite bathroom whilst on the top floor is the master bedroom with an en-suite/dressing room.”
