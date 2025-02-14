Take tour inside impeccable Edwardian Southsea home on the market for £597,5000

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 14th Feb 2025, 15:53 BST
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 15:54 BST

An immaculate Edwardian terraced house is the perfect family home.

This wondrful home, located in Lindley Avenue, Southsea, comes with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms. It is in an ideal location and is a stone’s throw from the seafront.

The listing says: “A four bedroom Edwardian home situated in a popular tree lined Avenue in Southsea within close proximity to the Victorian waterfront and esplanade.

“Viewing of this immaculate home is strongly recommended in order to appreciate not only the accommodation but also the location on offer.”

This home is on the market for £597,500 and it is being sold with Town and Country Southern.

For more information about this home, click here.

The listing says: "A four bedroom Edwardian home situated in a popular tree lined Avenue in Southsea within close proximity to the Victorian waterfront and esplanade."

Lindley Avenue, Southsea, £597,500

The listing says: "A four bedroom Edwardian home situated in a popular tree lined Avenue in Southsea within close proximity to the Victorian waterfront and esplanade."

A viewing is recommended to fully appreciate this wonderful home.

Lindley Avenue, Southsea, £597,500

A viewing is recommended to fully appreciate this wonderful home.

This home comes with four brilliantly sized bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms.

Lindley Avenue, Southsea, £597,500

This home comes with four brilliantly sized bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms.

The listing says: "Early viewing of this immaculate home is strongly recommended in order to appreciate not only the accommodation but also the location on offer."

Lindley Avenue, Southsea, £597,500

The listing says: "Early viewing of this immaculate home is strongly recommended in order to appreciate not only the accommodation but also the location on offer."

