This wondrful home, located in Lindley Avenue, Southsea, comes with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms. It is in an ideal location and is a stone’s throw from the seafront.

The listing says: “A four bedroom Edwardian home situated in a popular tree lined Avenue in Southsea within close proximity to the Victorian waterfront and esplanade.

“Viewing of this immaculate home is strongly recommended in order to appreciate not only the accommodation but also the location on offer.”

This home is on the market for £597,500 and it is being sold with Town and Country Southern.

1 . Lindley Avenue, Southsea, £597,500 The listing says: "A four bedroom Edwardian home situated in a popular tree lined Avenue in Southsea within close proximity to the Victorian waterfront and esplanade." | Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Lindley Avenue, Southsea, £597,500 A viewing is recommended to fully appreciate this wonderful home. | Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Lindley Avenue, Southsea, £597,500 This home comes with four brilliantly sized bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms. | Zoopla Photo Sales