Published 13th Feb 2025
Updated 13th Feb 2025, 16:46 BST
A treasured waterside pub has reopened this week after being closed for a refurbishment - and I’m here for the new look.

The Still and West, located in Bath Square, has pulled out all the stops with its renovation to create a cosy and inviting pub perfect for any occasion.

The pub, which is owned by Fuller’s, closed at the beginning of last month and has undergone an extensive refurbishment over the past few weeks - and it’s now officially reopen.

The venue has been decorated from top to bottom and it has upgraded its furniture giving it a new lease of life - and I think it looks absolutely fabulous. It’s clear that a lot of work and attention to detail has gone into this new facelift and I think it has well and truly paid off.

The conservatory area is light and airy which is complimented by the soft furnishings which tie the space together to make a gorgeous dining area.

The Still and West has opened its doors after being closed for a major refurbishment. Picture: Habibur Rahmanplaceholder image
The Still and West has opened its doors after being closed for a major refurbishment. Picture: Habibur Rahman

I particularly like the fact that throughout the pub, there are finer details that make it feel extremely homely and comfortable. As well as this, there are subtle additions that pay homage to the nautical theme that is gently touched upon.

A spokesperson from Fuller, Smith and Turner, said: “The Still & West is a stunning Grade II listed pub with incredible views overlooking The Solent. As always, at The Still & West, you will find delicious food, accompanied by an upmarket drinks range and warm hospitality – all thanks to General Manager Daniel Bowen and his team.

"On the ground floor, the cosy new-look bar area is the perfect spot to stop for a drink or two. While upstairs, the dining area and conservatory will be tastefully decorated with plenty of natural light and beautiful seaside views. The pub has fantastic function spaces perfect for any occasion – from wedding receptions to birthday parties and corporate events – and can be hired out as a whole venue for those extra special celebrations.”

For more information about The Still and West in Old Portsmouth, click here.

