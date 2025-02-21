Take Tour: 'Space, style and comfort' found at immaculate £750,000 Cosham home

Published 21st Feb 2025, 11:06 BST
This home has been ‘much improved’ by the current owners and is perfect for someone searching for a gorgeous property.

This four bedroom detached home, located in St. Matthews Road, Cosham, has been wonderfully designed to create sensational modern living. This home comes with four good sized bedrooms, two bathrooms, four reception rooms as well as a spacious garden.

The listing says: “This immaculately presented family home is situated on an enviable corner plot.

“This much-improved four-bedroom detached home is perfect for modern family living. Immaculately presented throughout, this property offers an abundance of space, style, and comfort. “

This home is on the market for £750,000 and it is being sold with Steve Grantham Bespoke Estate Agent.

For more information about this home, click here.

This home comes with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and four reception rooms.

1. St. Matthews Road, Cosham, £750,000

2. St. Matthews Road, Cosham, £750,000

3. St. Matthews Road, Cosham, £750,000

This home has a spectacular hallway full of elegance.

4. St. Matthews Road, Cosham, £750,000

