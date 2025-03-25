The figures from Property Solvers’ speed of sale tool has revealed that it’s taking an average of 19.29 weeks to sell a property across the Portsmouth PO postcode, analysing more than 1,200 property sales across the region between March 2024 and March 2025.

The statistics track the moment a property is listed on the UK’s leading property portals to the point it’s marked as officially ‘sold’ at the HM Land Registry.

While the ten fastest selling postcodes took an average of 121.80 days (17.40 weeks) to sell, in the bottom ten slowest selling postcodes properties were taking 145.40 days (20.77 weeks) to sell on average.

Ruban Selvanayagam of Property Solvers commented: “While Portsmouth’s sale times remain in line with historical trends, there are encouraging signs that greater adoption of tech-driven efficiencies by industry stakeholders will help reduce transaction lengths. A key example is improving the accessibility and transparency of property-related data, making transactions more seamless.”

The co-founder of the sell house fast company concludes: “it’s also worth noting that many buyers have been pushing for their transactions to complete before 1st April given the reintroduction of the 2% Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) band.”

1 . PO12 - Gosport Central and eastern Gosport is the hardest place to sell a property. Figures showed it took an average of 151 days to sell 55 homes from March 2024 to March 2025. Areas in the PO12 Postcode include Alverstoke, Haslar, Priddy's Hard, Brockhurst, Elson and Hardway.

2 . PO36 - Sandown A seaside town on the Isle of Wight surprisingly provides a trickly sale for some. It took an average of 148 days to sell 38 properties from March 2024 to March 2025. The area includes Sandown, Brading, Knighton and Branstone.

3 . PO5 - western Southsea It took an average of 147 days to sell 39 properties in the PO5 area from March 2024 to March 2025. This area includes Southsea north of Southsea Common between Kings Terrace and Waverley Road/Lawrence Road, as well as Somerstown.

4 . PO30 - central Isle of Wight The centre of the Isle of Wight is another slow selling area where it took an average of 146 days to sell 40 properties. This area includes Newport, Carisbrooke, Calbourne, Brighstone, Brook and Mottistone.