This six bedroom house in Military Road, Wallington, is on the market for £1.25m. It is listed on Righmove by Taylor Hill & Bond.

Greenslopes was designed and built by architect Keith Hemvest in 1960.

A substantial annexe was added in 2012.

On entering the main house the property showcases the 1960’s iconic style of open plan living spaces.

From the hallway wide sweeping stairs descend into the Dining Room and adjacent Sitting Room, both rooms feature beautiful original beams taken from a Dutch barn; the dual aspect sitting room extends to some 26 ft in length and centres on an Arts and Crafts style open brick fireplace with large windows affording views over both front and rear gardens.

The study is tucked away and offers a quiet, private space with fitted bookcases.

The vaulted stairwell is unique with a striking stone and tile wall and wrought iron balustrade. On the first floor are four double bedrooms, all with large picture windows overlooking the gardens.

A further landing leads off bedroom 4 which gives access to two further bedrooms; these can be used by either the annexe or the main house.

