These parking spaces are up for sale in Hampshire - but are surprisingly costly

A set of car parking spaces are up for sale in Hampshire.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 4:55 am
Four car parking spaces in Archers Road, Southampton, are going up for auction this week. Picture: Zoopla

The four spots are located in Archers Road, Banister Park, Southampton, near the Glyn Court apartment block.

Zoopla says that the spaces are within close proximity of the main city centre, Shirley and Bedford Place.

The parking spots will go on auction on Wednesday (June 23) and have a guide price of £15,000 to £20,000.

Each space has the remainder of a 125 year lease from January 1, 2015.

Three of the spots allow for a larger than average car to be parked.

The parking spaces are described as being ideal for local residents.

Fox & Sons - Auction Southampton are the agents who are listing the spots.

