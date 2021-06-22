These parking spaces are up for sale in Hampshire - but are surprisingly costly

Four car parking spaces in Archers Road, Southampton, are going up for auction this week. Picture: Zoopla

The four spots are located in Archers Road, Banister Park, Southampton, near the Glyn Court apartment block.

Zoopla says that the spaces are within close proximity of the main city centre, Shirley and Bedford Place.

The parking spots will go on auction on Wednesday (June 23) and have a guide price of £15,000 to £20,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each space has the remainder of a 125 year lease from January 1, 2015.

Three of the spots allow for a larger than average car to be parked.

The parking spaces are described as being ideal for local residents.

Fox & Sons - Auction Southampton are the agents who are listing the spots.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron