This house in Manor Road, Fratton, has gone viral on TikTok

The home in Manor Road, Fratton, was featured in a video by ‘thatpropertyguy’ in November 2020.

Since being shared on the social media platform, it has been liked nearly 250,000 times and viewed 1.8m times.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the video, the house in Manor Road is the ‘narrowest’ in Britain.

The frontage of the property is four feet and ten inches and it has featured in the Guinness Book of Records.

There is a plaque on the front of the house stating that the front is ‘the smallest known in Britain’, dating to 1962.

In the TikTok, ‘thatpropertyguy’ highlights the fact Portsmouth is famous for its ties to the Royal Navy as well as for being home to the Spinnaker Tower and Portsmouth FC.

Kyle Mattison, who is behind the account, lives in Fratton and has amassed more than 200,000 followers on the platform since launching his account.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron