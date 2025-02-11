If you’ve seen the iconic Christmas film ‘The Holiday’, I’m sure you will see the uncanny resemblance to Kate Winslet’s charming Surrey cottage.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Equipped with a thatched roof, a darling conservatory and a spacious garden, Thimble Thatch is an ideal buy if you are searching for a home bursting with character.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The listing says: “Thimble Thatch, Winsor Road, Winsor, is a charming, character-filled home overlooking woodland and farmland protected by a conservation order.

“A stunning location known for its natural beauty, wildlife, and conservation areas. Explore miles of walking trails, cycling routes, and enjoy scenic drives through the forest, making it perfect for outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers.”

This home is on the market for £725,000 and it is being sold with Connells - Romsey Estate Agents. For more information about this home, click here.