This charming £725,000 cottage has uncanny resemblance to Kate Winslet's home in The Holiday - and I love it
Located in Winsor Road, Southampton, this three bedroom cottage screams traditional charm - and I think it is absolutely sensational.
Equipped with a thatched roof, a darling conservatory and a spacious garden, Thimble Thatch is an ideal buy if you are searching for a home bursting with character.
The listing says: “Thimble Thatch, Winsor Road, Winsor, is a charming, character-filled home overlooking woodland and farmland protected by a conservation order.
“A stunning location known for its natural beauty, wildlife, and conservation areas. Explore miles of walking trails, cycling routes, and enjoy scenic drives through the forest, making it perfect for outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers.”
This home is on the market for £725,000 and it is being sold with Connells - Romsey Estate Agents. For more information about this home, click here.