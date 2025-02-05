Boasting a hefty price tag of £2.5m, this five bedroom home in Portsdown Hill Road, was previously listed in 2019 but taken off the market until December 2020 - and it has remained unsold since.

This is one of Portsmouth’s most expensive homes - and it has been massively reduced from its original price of £3.35m.

Equipped with a swimming pool and orangery, five bedrooms, five reception rooms and a two-bedroom detached annexe, this home is definitely one-of-a-kind... so why hasn’t it sold?

In the past year, Zoopla figures show that the largest sale in the area has been a four bedroom home in the city which fetched £1,125,000 in March of last year. Other properties in Portsmouth have reached figures as high as £1.6m in the last five years but no residential home has secured anything over this - leading me to believe the price tag is the reason for it sitting on the market for so long.

However, I can completely sympathise with the owners because a home like Winton House has clearly been crafted meticulously with every detail being thought out at lengths - so I can understand why the price hasn’t been lowered again.

The listing says: “Winton House is a house for all seasons with rooms with a view, this beautifully presented home offers a touch of luxury to family life and an excellent place to entertain.

“The large house is very airy and presented with an elegant yet understated décor, so that you could quickly make your mark with a few well-chosen pieces and enjoy living in this exceptional home.”

Contact: Fine & Country Drayton on 023 9327 7277 and Knightsbridge International Real Estate on 020 8058 0052.

1 . Winton House 5 bed detached house for sale in Portsdown Hill Road, Portsmouth PO6, for £2,500,000. Photo credit: Zoopla Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Winton House One of the large bedrooms with an en-site. Photo credit: Zoopla Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Winton House The room is a perfect office space with room for storage. Photo credit: Zoopla Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales