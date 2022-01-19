This Cosham family home comes with an unexpected feature in the garden - see more

This three bed terrace house in Chatsworth Avenue, Cosham, is on the market for £360,000. It is listed on Zoopla by Beals - North End.

It is located in the sough after Cosham Highbury Estate located close to the M27.

The home is described as well presented with great living space and off street parking.

This lovely property briefly comprises of entrance porch and hallway, lounge, dining room, modern kitchen, utility room and downstairs wc, a modern bathroom suite and three bedrooms.

Outside there is a good size rear garden that also comes with a summer house.

The home also comes with a driveway with parking for two vehicles to the front.

An internal viewing comes very highly recommended.

For more information visit Zoopla’s website – or contact Beals - North End.

