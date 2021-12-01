This Hayling Island house comes with a pool house - but costs £815,000

The six bedroom house in St Mary's Road is on the market for £875,000. It is listed by Fine and Country.

Twelve Trees provides versatile accommodation arranged predominantly over one floor however there is a large first floor bedroom, dressing room and en-suite bathroom.

The property has a light and airy feel and provides 4441 sq ft of living space including garaging, pool house and greenhouse, two bedroom wings with six bedrooms, two with en-suite bathrooms as well as a large family feature bathroom, there are three reception rooms and a 32’ kitchen/dining room with a range of cloakrooms, utility rooms and store rooms as well as a triple garage and large workshop.

To the front is a pillared entrance leading to large turning and parking area with mature gardens wrapping around each side of the property, in the rear garden is a swimming pool and separate pool house.

For those who intend to work from home or have an elderly relative or teenagers looking for their own space.

For more information visit Fine and Country’s website here – or call 01243 487969.

