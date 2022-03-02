This three bed terrace house in Langford Road, Copnor, is available from £178,500 – it is only if you are over 60. It is listed on Zoopla by Homewise Ltd.

It is available on an over 60s only under Homewise's lifetime lease plan.

The actual price you will pay depends on your age, personal circumstances and property criteria.

It is an end of terrace house with private garage and off-road parking.

The house is in great school catchment area and close to your local daily amenities.

For more information visit Zoopla’s website – or contact Homewise Ltd.

