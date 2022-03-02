This three bedroom house in Sutherland Road is on the market for £300,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw.

Entering from the front gate, you are greeted with a good-sized front forecourt leading in to the property.

Entering the property, you are welcomed in to a very bright entrance hall with natural light that streams in during the morning sun. Upon entering the home you will find the stairs to the first floor along with access to the living room and kitchen.

Throughout the home, you will find newly refurbished decor with white walls and new neutral carpets which gives this home a spacious feel.

The spacious living room located at the front is divided by an opening that leads through to a second reception / dining room. This area leads to a sun room at the rear of the property which is a lovely sunny room for when the sun moves over from the south to the west throughout the day.

The kitchen is located at the rear of the property and the owners have made this space ‘lovely and bright’ with white walls and units plus contemporary floor tiles. The kitchen also boasts plenty of storage with wall and base cabinets plus a very handy understairs cupboard which is currently used as a pantry.

One of the most impressive things about this house is the size of the rooms in comparison to others within the area.

The large principle double bedroom with plenty of space for a rest area, is located at the front of the property with the second bedroom located at the rear. Both are easily double rooms and again the neutral flow of this house continues.

The second bedroom also has some handy storage with a built-in wardrobe.

For more information visit Chinneck Shaw’s website – or call 023 9282 6731.

1. Sutherland Road This three bedroom house in Sutherland Road, Southsea, is on the market for £300,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw. Photo: Chinneck Shaw Photo Sales

