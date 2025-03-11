This £2.25m refurbished Hambledon property is 'a stylish yet comfortable family home'

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Mar 2025, 15:06 BST
Updated 11th Mar 2025, 15:07 BST

This £2.25m home is ‘a stylish yet comfortable family home.’

Located in East Street, Hambledon, this seven bedroom home comes with five bathrooms and four reception rooms as well as a swimming pool.

The listing says: “The Dower House is set on the edge of the picturesque village of Hambledon within the South Downs National Park with views over rolling countryside and the neighbouring Hambledon vineyard.

“Built in the Georgian style in the 1960s, with more recent additions, the house is classically proportioned with light rooms, large sash windows and high ceilings.

“Having undergone a recent programme of refurbishment and improvement, the property presents beautifully as a stylish yet comfortable family home.”

For more information about the £2.25m home, click here.

This home comes with seven bedrooms, five bathrooms and four reception rooms.

1. East Street, Hambledon, £2.25m

This home comes with seven bedrooms, five bathrooms and four reception rooms. | Zoopla

Photo Sales
The listing says: "The Dower House is set on the edge of the picturesque village of Hambledon within the South Downs National Park with views over rolling countryside and the neighbouring Hambledon vineyard."

2. East Street, Hambledon, £2.25m

The listing says: "The Dower House is set on the edge of the picturesque village of Hambledon within the South Downs National Park with views over rolling countryside and the neighbouring Hambledon vineyard." | Zoopla

Photo Sales
The listing says: "Built in the Georgian style in the 1960s, with more recent additions, the house is classically proportioned with light rooms, large sash windows and high ceilings."

3. East Street, Hambledon, £2.25m

The listing says: "Built in the Georgian style in the 1960s, with more recent additions, the house is classically proportioned with light rooms, large sash windows and high ceilings." | Zoopla

Photo Sales
This listing is on the market for £2.25m and it is being sold with Knight Frank - Winchester Sales.

4. East Street, Hambledon, £2.25m

This listing is on the market for £2.25m and it is being sold with Knight Frank - Winchester Sales. | Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Home and gardenHampshire
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice