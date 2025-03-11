Located in East Street, Hambledon, this seven bedroom home comes with five bathrooms and four reception rooms as well as a swimming pool.
The listing says: “The Dower House is set on the edge of the picturesque village of Hambledon within the South Downs National Park with views over rolling countryside and the neighbouring Hambledon vineyard.
“Built in the Georgian style in the 1960s, with more recent additions, the house is classically proportioned with light rooms, large sash windows and high ceilings.
“Having undergone a recent programme of refurbishment and improvement, the property presents beautifully as a stylish yet comfortable family home.”