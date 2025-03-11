Behind the tiny front door is a home I think is the definition of quirky: Look inside £1.25m Chichester home

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Mar 2025, 14:04 BST
Updated 11th Mar 2025, 14:22 BST

Behind the tiny front door is a home I think is the definition of quirky.

This three bedroom home, located in North Pallant, comes with two bathrooms and three reception rooms as well as a back garden.

This quirky home has been designed to a high specification and it is definitely an ideal home for someone looking for a something a bit different.

The listing says: “Offering 1,621 sqft/150.6 sqm of flexible accommodation the property benefits from many character features including the Georgian front facade, sash windows with internal shutters and a beautiful staircase.

“The interior of the property has been refurbished throughout to an exceptional standard with luxury fittings and designer lighting creating a truly wonderful finish.”

For more information about this home, which is on the market for £1,250,000, click here.

Behind this tiny door, is an absolutely phenomenal home that is the epitome of quirkiness.

North Pallant, Chichester, £1.25m

Behind this tiny door, is an absolutely phenomenal home that is the epitome of quirkiness.

The listing says: "Offering 1,621 sqft/150.6 sqm of flexible accommodation the property benefits from many character features including the Georgian front facade, sash windows with internal shutters and a beautiful staircase."

North Pallant, Chichester, £1.25m

The listing says: "Offering 1,621 sqft/150.6 sqm of flexible accommodation the property benefits from many character features including the Georgian front facade, sash windows with internal shutters and a beautiful staircase." | Zoopla

The listing says: "The interior of the property has been refurbished throughout to an exceptional standard with luxury fittings and designer lighting creating a truly wonderful finish."

North Pallant, Chichester, £1.25m

The listing says: "The interior of the property has been refurbished throughout to an exceptional standard with luxury fittings and designer lighting creating a truly wonderful finish." | Zoopla

This home comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms.

North Pallant, Chichester, £1.25m

This home comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms. | Zoopla

