Behind the tiny front door is a home I think is the definition of quirky.

This three bedroom home, located in North Pallant, comes with two bathrooms and three reception rooms as well as a back garden.
This quirky home has been designed to a high specification and it is definitely an ideal home for someone looking for a something a bit different.
The listing says: “Offering 1,621 sqft/150.6 sqm of flexible accommodation the property benefits from many character features including the Georgian front facade, sash windows with internal shutters and a beautiful staircase.
“The interior of the property has been refurbished throughout to an exceptional standard with luxury fittings and designer lighting creating a truly wonderful finish.”