This home, located in London Road, Liss, has been completely remodelled to create a wonderful four bedroom home. Not only does it have good sized bedrooms, but it also comes with an en-suite, a family bathroom and a lovely living room.

“Situated in the Village of Rake (Liss) on the Hampshire/West Sussex border in the South Downs National Park, you will find this stunning home that is being reluctantly brought to market after the owners have remodelled the entire property since purchasing in 2002.

“During this time they have created an impressive modern space with 4 double bedrooms and a vast open plan living area, combined with a 0.6 acre plot and truly stunning views over the South Downs and beyond.”

