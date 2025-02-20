This recently remodelled £1.1m Liss home has extraordinary views of South Downs

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 20th Feb 2025, 15:23 BST

If you’re looking for a detached home with sensational views of the country, look no further.

This home, located in London Road, Liss, has been completely remodelled to create a wonderful four bedroom home. Not only does it have good sized bedrooms, but it also comes with an en-suite, a family bathroom and a lovely living room.

The listing says: “WOW, where to start.

“Situated in the Village of Rake (Liss) on the Hampshire/West Sussex border in the South Downs National Park, you will find this stunning home that is being reluctantly brought to market after the owners have remodelled the entire property since purchasing in 2002.

“During this time they have created an impressive modern space with 4 double bedrooms and a vast open plan living area, combined with a 0.6 acre plot and truly stunning views over the South Downs and beyond.”

This home is on the market with Purple Bricks for £1.1m.

For more information about this home, click here.

This four bedroom detached house comes with impecabble views of the countryside.

London Road, Rake, Liss, £1.1m

This four bedroom detached house comes with impecabble views of the countryside.

London Road, Rake, Liss, £1.1m

London Road, Rake, Liss, £1.1m

London Road, Rake, Liss, £1.1m

