Inside a storybook home on sale near Waterlooville – but it will cost you £1.2m
A ‘mock Tudor’ home with panoramic views near Waterlooville has gone on sale.
The five bed in Lith Lane, nestled within the Catherington Lith Nature Reserve, is on sale for £1.295m. It is listed by Bourne Estate Agents.
It has a large double garage, a gated entrance and ample parking.
The ground floor has a spacious layout with the reception room covering one whole side of the house with box bay windows, a central inglenook style seating area and double doors onto the rear gardens.
The kitchen and dining room has a large central island, lots of storage and an additional utility room for appliances, there are also double doors onto the grounds from the kitchen.
