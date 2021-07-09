Look inside a flat on sale in The Old Portsmouth Gaol

This is what it would look like to live in an old jail in Portsmouth

The Old Portsmouth Gaol is being transformed into apartments.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Friday, 9th July 2021, 5:50 pm

First opened in 1877 under the name HMP Kingston, it closed down in March 2013.

The site in Milton Road has now been acquired by renowned developers St Cross Homes and work is underway to to convert it into residential homes, with the first phase set to be completed in autumn 2021.

The main prison building and gatehouse are being transformed into a 83 beautiful apartments, ranging from one to three bedrooms, all with an allocated parking space.

You can now look inside a two bedroom apartment on sale at the Old Portsmouth Gaol for £215,000.

1. Bathroom

Another view from inside the bathroom.

Photo: Zoopla

2. Old Portsmouth Gaol

Look inside a flat inside the Old Portsmouth Gaol

Photo: Zoopla

3. Bedroom

Another view inside one of the bedrooms.

Photo: Zoopla

4. Bedroom

Inside one of the two bedrooms

Photo: Zoopla

