'Harmonious blend of traditional charm' and functionality found at £899,950 picture-perfect Havant cottage

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 17:05 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2025, 17:06 GMT

Have you been searching for a picture perfect cottage?

This wonderful cottage home comes with four bedrooms, two bathrooms, one of which has been renovated, three reception rooms and a large garden.

The listing says: “Nestled in the picturesque countryside of Denvilles, just north of Emsworth, this delightful four-bedroom flint cottage offers an exceptional semi-rural living experience.

“Situated along Eastleigh Road, the property is a harmonious blend of traditional charm and contemporary functionality, making it an ideal family home.”

Summary:

Location: Eastleigh Road, Havant

Cost: £899,950

Agent: Sarah Oliver Property

Key Features: Four bedrooms, renovated bathroom with free standing bath, garden, utility room

For more information about this home, click here.

This home comes with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms.

Eastleigh Road, Havant, £899,950

Eastleigh Road, Havant, £899,950

Eastleigh Road, Havant, £899,950

Eastleigh Road, Havant, £899,950

