This wonderful cottage home comes with four bedrooms, two bathrooms, one of which has been renovated, three reception rooms and a large garden.
The listing says: “Nestled in the picturesque countryside of Denvilles, just north of Emsworth, this delightful four-bedroom flint cottage offers an exceptional semi-rural living experience.
“Situated along Eastleigh Road, the property is a harmonious blend of traditional charm and contemporary functionality, making it an ideal family home.”
Summary:
Location: Eastleigh Road, Havant
Cost: £899,950
Agent: Sarah Oliver Property
Key Features: Four bedrooms, renovated bathroom with free standing bath, garden, utility room
