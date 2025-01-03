The beloved outdoor pool originally opened its doors to the people of Portsmouth back in 1935 by Portsmouth City Council.
Over the years, the pool’s condition significantly deteriorated making it unsafe to use. As a result, a multi-million pound project has been launched to restore the pool to its former glory by completely renovating it.
Work started at the beginning of the summer of 2024 with the council working alongside consultancy company Mace, and contractors, Beard, to ensure progress is being made.
The outdoor pool will welcome new changing rooms, new benches and tables, artwork, a fountain and, most importantly, a fully functioning outdoor swimming pool.
Portsmouth City Council started posting updates surrounding the project in June of last year - and the work that has already been completed is incredible.
Steel reinforcing for the balance tank from the deepest part of the pool has been installed. The first sections of the pool wall have also been formed and the shuttering has been removed.
A balance tank, which has been installed at the pool, is a crucial part of the system as it is a reservoir that helps maintain a consistent water level.
In addition to this, steel reinforcing is now in place along the restored 'lagoons' in the north side of the pool. All of the concrete is finished and the contractors have started preparing the ground for beach huts.
