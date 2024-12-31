Tranquil charm found in timeless £300,000 flat set in lush grounds of Hound Manor

If you’v been on the hunt for a fabulous Grade II listed home with heaps of character, then this home could be the one for you.

This sensational home comes with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms, all of which have been carefully crafted to create a phenomenally cosy home.

This first floor flat, located in the grounds of Hound Manor, is spacious and combines contemporary living with traditional features of the property.

The listing says: “Located in the prestigious grounds of Hound Manor, this immaculately presented apartment boasts a charming dining/reception hallway with a stunning vaulted glass ceiling as its focal point.

“The kitchen, en suite, and family bathroom have all been thoughtfully designed to a high standard, ensuring a comfortable and contemporary living space.

“Overlooking the lush grounds of Hound Manor, the property offers picturesque views of the surrounding horse field and leafy landscape and situated in a converted building with a private driveway, this apartment provides a tranquil retreat from the bustling city life.”

Summary:

Location: Hound Road, Netley Abbey, Southampton

Agent: Chimneypots Estate Agents

Cost: £300,000

Desirable Features: Charming features, Grade II listed, overlooking lush grounds

For more information about this phenomenal home, click here.

Charming Living Space

Charm Everywhere

This home is on the market for £300,000 and it is being sold with Chimneypots Estate Agents.

Modern Kitchen

This home is a stunning Grade 2 listed first-floor apartment in a beautiful manor house.

Fantastically Cosy

