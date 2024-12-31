This sensational home comes with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms, all of which have been carefully crafted to create a phenomenally cosy home.

This first floor flat, located in the grounds of Hound Manor, is spacious and combines contemporary living with traditional features of the property.

The listing says: “Located in the prestigious grounds of Hound Manor, this immaculately presented apartment boasts a charming dining/reception hallway with a stunning vaulted glass ceiling as its focal point.

“The kitchen, en suite, and family bathroom have all been thoughtfully designed to a high standard, ensuring a comfortable and contemporary living space.

“Overlooking the lush grounds of Hound Manor, the property offers picturesque views of the surrounding horse field and leafy landscape and situated in a converted building with a private driveway, this apartment provides a tranquil retreat from the bustling city life.”

Location: Hound Road, Netley Abbey, Southampton

Agent: Chimneypots Estate Agents

Cost: £300,000

Desirable Features: Charming features, Grade II listed, overlooking lush grounds

Charming Living Space

Charm Everywhere

Modern Kitchen