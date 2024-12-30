Police in Gosport appeal for public to keep an eye on resale sites for bikes and paddle board stolen from property before Christmas

Police have released images of five items that they were stolen from a property in Gosport before Christmas.

These items were stolen from a property in Elson Lane before Christmas, police are asking for people to keep an eye on resale sites for them. | Hampshire Police

Four bikes and a paddle board where taken from an address in Elson Lane, Gosport on Saturday, December 21. The police have now released images of the items in the hope that they may be spotted for sale on a resale site such as eBay or Facebook Marketplace.

Gosport Police posted on social media: “Please keep your eyes peeled for these items - including on sites such as Facebook Marketplace. Amongst others they have been stolen from a property at ELSON LANE on December 21, 2024.

“If you see or hear anything, using the reference number 44240557664, please call 101, attend a front office or update us on the Hampshire Constabulary official website.”

