Highbury Thatch is a four-bedroom property in Green Lane, Hambledon, which is on sale for £1,895,000.

It is listed by Fine and Country.

The house is described as ‘truly outstanding’ and has far-reaching views of the farmland and woodland opposite the property.

It is set within grounds of about 1.7 acres, which incorporate a paddock, parking and driveway, woodland, established gardens and terraces.

When you enter the house, you are met by an extensive, striking hallway with a central double sided chimney breast – with doors leading to the primary rooms.

It then opens to the rear of the property with a vaulted, glazed ceiling and a glass sided staircase rising up to the upper floors.

The house includes a 27' open plan kitchen and family room, with separate seating and dining areas.

It has electric underfloor heating and double glazed wood surround windows – which has views of the patio area.

Four reception rooms are also on the ground floor, as well as the spacious cinema room.

This room contains a cinema wall mounted TV, with wall mounted speakers, ceiling spotlights, dimmer switches, and other luxuries.

A study is also on the ground floor.

All four bedrooms are upstairs, complete with en suite bath or shower rooms.

A games room or home office, with broadband connection, is situated next to car port.

Outside the property, homeowners can enjoy the huge 1.7 acre plot with a mixture of established woodland and formal gardens.

A paddock enclosed by mature trees and hedges with stable style fence, and an L shaped driveway leads to the main garage.

For more information, visit Fine and Country’s website, or call 02393 277277.

