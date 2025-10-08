VIVID is creating 835 new homes at the former scrapyard site in a waterfront development which will transform the prime site, with flood defences around the northern edge of the site almost complete.

When complete, the site will have housing in a range of properties from two-storeys to ten-storeys high, with the largest at the northern most point of the site descending down to the smallest closest to Stamshaw. There will also be a coastal footpath and some community and commercial facilities on site.

The groundbreaking ceremony brought together representatives from VIVID, Homes England, and Portsmouth City Council, alongside invited guests including Portsmouth North MP Amanda Martin who were given a tour to see the site’s progress now that it has been cleared and is ready for construction works to begin.

Steve Cripps, the managing director of main contractor PMC Construction, explains more about the project in the video embedded in this article

Speaking at the event, Mark Perry, Chief Executive of VIVID, said: “Victory Quay marks a significant step forward in our commitment to Portsmouth. The new homes will help meet pressing local demand and contribute to a lively, inclusive waterfront community. It’s a place designed for people to live well connected to the city’s heritage, shaped by sustainability, and built with the future in mind.”

Amanda Martin MP also welcomed the development, calling it ‘truly exciting project that will make a real difference for people in Portsmouth North’.

She said: “These new homes are desperately needed, and it’s fantastic to see VIVID’s commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable housing that local families can afford. This development represents not just bricks and mortar, but new opportunities, stability, and pride for our community.

“I’m proud to be here to see the start of something that will benefit Portsmouth for generations to come.”

Councillor Steve Pitt, Leader of Portsmouth City Council added: "Victory Quay will be a landmark new community for our island city, bringing much needed new homes, including significant numbers of affordable homes. This has been a complex scheme to bring to this stage and my huge congratulations to VIVID and all their partners in having the vision and commitment to reach this important stage."

Victory Quay has been designed with environmental sensitivity, ensuring protection for wildlife and seasonal habitats. The first homes are expected to be ready for residents in late 2026.

Victory Quay Work to create the sea defences around the edge of the site is almost complete at Victory Quay on the Tipner West site

Victory Quay The groundbreaking ceremony brought together representatives from VIVID, Homes England, and Portsmouth City Council, alongside invited guests

Victory Quay Work to create the sea defences around the edge of the site is almost complete at Victory Quay on the Tipner West site

Victory Quay Construction work is now beginning at Victory Quay on the Tipner West site