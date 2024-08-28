But now that has all been swept away and, as anyone who has been driving past the old Pounds scrapyard of late will testify, I have seen construction vehicles busily working away in Tipner for what now seems forever.

This is because the team from PMC Construction have been working away to clear, decontaminate and prepare the site for what is soon to be the next phase of the Victory Quay project where more than 800 new homes will be built by VIVID along, with some much-needed new community facilities.

I was invited to the site by the team to see for myself its transformation as the project enters a new and important phase which will mean that our city will finally see something new being constructed on the site. This is because the first materials needed for the new sea defences have now arrived so work on this will soon begin for what is a vital element of the project.

As we all know the rest of the perimeter of the city has been getting, or will be getting, new sea defences - so protecting this site from the start is absolutely essential. It was also great to hear they will also include carbon filters which will help to protect the Solent from more pollutants and help to improve water quality.

It is amazing to walk around the largely cleared site where a whopping five million litres of contaminated groundwater, enough to fill two Olympic sized swimming pools, has already been pumped and treated on-site over the past 12 months.

New hoardings have also been put in place at what will be the entrance to the new development off Twyford Avenue opposite the Mountbatten Centre. These bright boards contains not only information about what will be built at the scheme but also the ecology of the site, with special habitats set to be created to help wildlife to thrive.

When it is complete the site will have 835 new homes ranging from two-storeys to ten-storeys high, with the largest at the northern most point of the site descending down to the smallest which will mean existing residents in Stamshaw will not be hugely overshadowed by massive tower blocks.

Construction vehicles have been, and will continue to, enter the site from the Tipner Range end which will mean that residents of the first homes at the Mountbatten side will not have lots of construction traffic whizzing past their homes over the next five years.

Of course there are some some details to iron out. As The News has already reported there has been much debate already within the city council chamber about how transport arrangements and a transport hub will work as there will deliberately be very little parking on the site in a bid to ensure the new residents use green transport options.

The types of community and commercial facilities on site is also unconfirmed as the site, like all other housing developments, has space set aside for them but they need business and organisations to come forward and commit to providing them.

But for now we will just have to watch, wait and be prepared for the fact this iconic gateway to our city is never going to look the same again.

