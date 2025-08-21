Best foot forward for Hampshire firm’s charity walk

Colleagues from a Hampshire accountancy and business advisory firm are donning their walking boots to raise much-needed cash for a local dementia charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a case of best foot forward for the team of four from HWB Chartered Accountants taking part in the Walk for Dementia 2025 next month.

They will be setting out on a 12.8-kilometre trek from Warsash Harbour to Brownwich Beach and back on September 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The quartet of Director Michaela Johns, Tax Director Gemma Hedges, Accounts & Audit Assistant Neelam Shankar and Marketing Executive Emma Kemp are fundraising for Dementia Support Hampshire & IOW, which is the firm’s charity of the year.

IN THESE SHOES: Did someone turn up to training with the wrong footwear? The HWB Chartered Accountants team taking part in the 12km Walk for Dementia 2025 event on September 14 starting at Warsash Harbour, Hampshire, in aid of Dementia Support Hampshire & IOW is, from left: Michaela Johns, Director, Neelam Shankar, Accounts & Audit Assistant; Gemma Hedges, Tax Director and Emma Kemp, Marketing Executive

Financial Controller Zoe Handley-Greaves is joining the team as a helper for the walk which takes in river and coastal paths, a pebble beach and country lanes near Southampton Water.

Michaela said: “Many of our team at HWB have seen the effects of this brain disease in their loved ones, be it parents or grandparents, and want to do something to help.

“Since December last year we have been raising funds for Dementia Support Hampshire & IOW and also volunteering our time to assist at support groups in Eastleigh to directly help this local charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone who can donate through our JustGiving page will be helping us to make a real difference to the work carried out by this independent Hampshire charity, be it offering a safe space, a support network or much-needed outreach activity.”

Helen Hamblen from Dementia Support Hampshire & IOW said: “As a small independent local charity, we are totally reliant on the kindness and generosity of our community and are hugely grateful for the support of HWB.

“Without this backing we couldn’t provide the support that we do, and our services are a lifeline to many families living with dementia.”

Walk for Dementia 2025 is a series of eight different walks from a half-kilometre accessible stroll around Warsash to the 12.8-kilometre hike. All start at Warsash Harbour and participants are invited to gather there afterwards to receive medals and celebrate their achievement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Department of Health, by this year one million people in the UK will have dementia, and this will increase to two million by 2050. One in three people born this year will develop dementia in their lifetime.

Dementia Support Hampshire & IOW, based in Eastleigh, offers support from the initial signs of memory loss and throughout the dementia journey for individuals with dementia, their families, friends, and caregivers.

The charity’s focus is on emotional health and wellbeing, reducing isolation and loneliness, and providing practical support to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives.

To donate, visit the HWB JustGiving page https://tinyurl.com/ar3rrw2c or see the Walk for Dementia 2025 page https://www.mydementiasupport.org/walk-for-dementia/#

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colleagues from HWB Chartered Accountants have also been helping out at Dementia Support Hampshire & IOW’s Friday groups in Eastleigh this summer. Harry Sherwood, Michelle Woomble, Tracy Jenkins, Neelam Shanker, Diya George and Izzy Borisova have volunteered at six sessions, with more planned for September.

Chartered accountants HWB, based at Chandler’s Ford, near Southampton, provides business and tax advice.