Both residents took home £30,000 each thanks to their winning postcode on Knox Road, PO2 8JH.

Jeff Brazier, an ambassador at the People’s Postcode Lottery, said: ‘What a cracking weekend for our lucky Portsmouth winners.

‘I hope they’re able to treat themselves to something special with the cash.’

Over the years, there have been many lucky lottery winners from the Portsmouth area. Pictured: People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier.

Both winners wished to remain anonymous following their lucky win in the draw which took place on Saturday, May 7.

The lottery costs contestants £10 a month to play, and there are guaranteed winners every day.

Players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £600 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and further afield.

Five lucky neighbours from Fareham scooped £25,000 each in 2016.

The residents of Cotswold Walk were stunned when they received the news that they had won the People's Postcode Lottery.

At the time, Sasha Geddei-Nabbei said she 'couldn't stop crying' after receiving the cheque.

In the same year, two residents from PO2 7HP, who played with two tickets each, scooped £50,000 in the lottery, while two other neighbours walked away with £25,000 each.

In 2017, one lucky winner got the surprise of his life when he also scooped £30,000 in the lottery.

Any prize is divided between those with the winning postcode, but John Morgan from Paulsgrove discovered he was the only person in his street who played.

John, a fleet standards inspector, said: ‘It was such a shock to find out I’d won £30,000. I thought it was a late April Fool!'

In 2021, a group of neighbours in Paulsgrove scooped £30,000 each thanks to their postcode, PO6 4DA.

Among the winners was Michael Stephens, who was left ‘gobsmacked’ by the phone call informing him of his new fortune.

The 58-year-old said: ‘I was actually shocked – £30,000: it just knocked me off my feet.'

Through the years, many Portsmouth residents have bagged £1,000 each in the postcode lottery, including 15 neighbours on Monmouth Road, North End, who won the money back in 2019.

This was the third win on the lottery in the Portsmouth area over a period of nine days following wins in Crofton Road, Milton and Greywell Road in Havant.

In 2018, 12 residents of Westwood Road in Hilsea won £1,000 each due to the lottery, with the 12th resident doubling their prize to £2,000 thanks to playing with two tickets.

Two years later, 10 residents from Gosport bagged £1,000 each in the Daily Prize Draw.