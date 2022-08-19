Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 6,000 people across the city are eligible to receive a £100 bonus which will be able to aid them in financing their energy costs.

This comes as energy bills are reaching an all time high during the cost of living crisis, which is having a detrimental impact on elderly people.

Thousands of pensioners may be entitled to a financial boost to pay energy bills Photo by Tolga Akmen AFP via Getty Images

The money is coming from a government household support fund which has been given to local councils to distribute accordingly.

Councillor Suzy Horton, the council's deputy leader, said: ‘More and more Portsmouth people are feeling the effects of the current rises in the cost of living. The council is targeting support to groups of residents who are likely to struggle the most.’

People who may be entitled to the bonus are people that were receiving pension credit or credit support on May 31, 2022 and the claimant or their partner is aged 66 or above.

Each household that is eligible, will be given one payment of £100 which is designed to help them pay for their energy bills.

They are also sending support to a number of community food banks, pantries and meal groups which provide invaluable support to people that are financially struggling.

Aside from the household support fund, the council have also been offering free summer workshops, events and activities for families to get involved in, whilst also saving money over the holidays.

Cllr Horton added: ‘This money will give a bit of much-needed help to older people on lower incomes. There's no need to apply for it, just look out for a letter from the council, which you will receive if you're eligible.’

To find out where local food banks and pantries are, go to: portsmouth.gov.uk/services/benefits-and-support/help-and-support/help-with-food/