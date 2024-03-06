Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fred Olsen Cruise Lines has announced that people can visit even more exotic destinations from Portsmouth International Port in its 2025/2026 cruise line-up. Holidaymakers can now set off for festive markets in the Baltics, areas to see the Northern Lights and other countries.

The 2025/2026 worldwide programme includes destinations such as the Mediterranean and North Africa, the Baltic, Arctic Norway, Iceland and Greenland, the British Isles, the Caribbean, South America, Africa and Australia. From Portsmouth, tourists can visit Gibraltar, Spain, Portugal, Morocco, The Canary Islands, The Baltics and areas of the Arctic where the Northern Lights can be seen.

Fred Olsen has expanded its cruise schedule and tourists can sail to several exotic destinations from Portsmouth.

Martin Lister, head of itinerary planning and destination experiences at Fred Olsen, said: "This has been a phenomenal programme for our team of Journey Planners to curate, as it will see our fleet of smaller-sized ships visit all seven continents of the world. Guests who join us on board in 2025 and 2026 can expect to see some breath-taking scenery including eye-catching fjord mountains, dramatic coastlines, icebergs, remote islands and beautiful bays.

"They can visit captivating cities, fairytale castles and charming old towns packed with ornate and striking architecture and experience natural phenomena such as the Northern Lights, the Midnight Sun, stunning sunsets and flowers in bloom at the very best time to see them. Some of the highlights include chances to visit the beautiful Norwegian Fjords in the spring, when the waterfalls are at their strongest; to see fields of lavender and sunflowers in bloom in the French Riviera and enjoy a world cruise discovering idyllic islands and cities rich in culture.”

Portsmouth International Port is once again expanding its cruise offerings. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images.

Guests can experience several different activities on board including stargazing with an astronomer, marine wildlife spotting and cuisine tasting tailored to the location. Andrew Williamson, head of cruise at Portsmouth International Port, said: We’re delighted to welcome back Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines to Portsmouth and look forward to passengers starting their cruise from our brand new carbon neutral terminal extension.

"Created with the latest sustainable technology available, living walls and light filled spaces provide a relaxing atmosphere before stepping on board. As a council-owned port, cruise is hugely important to the city and helps to support vital services, it also brings a much-needed boost for our local attractions and businesses. With over 10,000 passengers heading to Portsmouth for their Fred Olsen cruise, being located just off the motorway means a seamless arrival to the ship and they’ll be able to enjoy the city’s world-class heritage sites as they sail past them through the striking harbour.”

