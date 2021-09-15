There are many quaint and picturesque villages dotted across the county, that may have flown under your radar.

With cobbled streets, country pubs and beautiful views, this area of the South East is one of the most ideal places to live.

Now that lockdown restrictions have been eased, a visit to these wonderful towns and villages would be a perfect way to spend a weekend away from the hustle and bustle of Hampshire’s busy cities.

We have put together a list of nine most beautiful locations in Hampshire that are sure to make you want to relocate.

Make sure to check out all pictures within this gallery to see what the county has to offer.

1. Chawton Famously named in the Doomsday Book, Chawton is a picture perfect village. Chawton House was visited often by Henry III in the 13th century. The royal manor house was also home to author Jane Austen in the last eight years of her life and is the place where she published Pride and Prejudice.

2. Dipley Dipley's village mill was also named in the Doomsday book. The mill was a working flour mill until it was converted into a country house in 1927. A walk around the mill gardens is a perfect way to enjoy your weekend due to the scenery and calming atmosphere.

3. Beaulieu Beaulieu, in the New Forest, is home to the National Motor Museum and Palace House, which is the ancestral home of the Montagu family. This village is full of charm and beauty, with view points that resemble something from an oil painting.

4. Nether Wallop This village contains many beautiful homes with thatched roofs that have featured as Miss Marple's home for the Agatha Christie novels (BBC TV adaptations). Nether Wallop was also listed in the Doomsday book.