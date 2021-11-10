Diana Ross will finally make her debut at Glastonbury Festival next year.

But the legendary singer has now confirmed that she will be returning to play the 'legends slot' at the festival next year.

The Motown star was due to make her debut at the famous Somerset festival last year before the pandemic threw a spanner in the works.

The festival was also cancelled this year due to the restrictions.

Diana, aged 77, is set to sing her hits of Upside Down and Baby Love on the Glastonbury Pyramids Stage on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

The Sunday slot at the festival is known for drawing in large crowds, making it the most popular event slot over the weekend.

Other stars that have graced the 'legends slot' include Shirley Bassey, Lionel Richie, Dolly Parton, Barry Gibb and Kenny Rogers.

Diana took to Twitter to share the news as she said: ‘I'm so excited and grateful to finally know that I'll be seeing you at #Glastonbury.’

The soul singer’s Glastonbury performance will be included in her UK Thank U tour, which will include new songs from her latest album.

This tour will be her first in the UK since her European I Love You tour, which ran between 2006 and 2008.

Co-organiser of Glastonbury, Emily Eavis, confirmed the slot as she tweeted: ‘I’m thrilled to be able to let you know that the magnificent @DianaRoss is coming to play at @glastonbury next summer.

‘We were so excited to book such a legend for Glastonbury 2020 and are so happy that she’s the first to re-confirm for next year.’

Billie Eilish will join Diana at the festival in 2022, as she is set to headline the event.

The singer, who will be 20-years-old next year, will become the youngest solo headliner in Glastonbury's 51 year history.

Billie will take the Pyramid Stage to sing chart hits such as Bad Guy and Happier than Ever on Friday, June 24 before Diana takes the stage two days later.

Due to Glastonbury being cancelled in 2021, the festival held a five-hour livestream event in May this year.

The livestream featured acts such as Coldplay, Jorja Smith, Wolf Alice, Haim and many more.

Tickets for Glastonbury 2022 are sold out but in previous years, the festival has aired on BBC iPlayer, with highlights featuring on BBC Two.

