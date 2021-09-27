Headliners Lewis Capaldi, Muse, Kasabian and Lionel Richie announced for Isle of Wight Festival 2022

Festival organisers have today revealed the line-up for the three-day event in 2022.

Taking place between June 16 and 19 in Seaclose Park, festival-goers can also expect to see Nile Rodgers and Chic, Blossoms, Rudimental, Tom Grennan and Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra performing.

A huge crowd at the main stage at The Isle Of Wight Festival 2021 for James Arthur Picture by Emma Terracciano

It comes following a successful event this year that was postponed to September due to the pandemic and featured acts including Liam Gallagher, Snow Patrol, Tom Jones and David Guetta.

Festival promoter, John Giddings, said: ‘We couldn’t have asked for a better return to the island this year: we had sunshine all weekend and some fantastic performances. We’re already looking ahead to next year and the artists announced today can’t wait to come and entertain us over June 16 to 19 2022.’

Also performing over the weekend are N Sigrid, Craig David Presents TS5, The Vaccines, Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott, Shaggy, Happy Mondays, Mavis Staples, UB40 ft Ali Campbell and Astro, The Proclaimers and The Coral, with more names to be announced in time.

Weekend ticket prices are £195, £145 for islanders, £175 for students, £170 for teens, £5 for children and free for infants.

Tickets for the Isle of Wight Festival 2022 go on sale this Thursday, September 30 at 8am via isleofwightfestival.com/tickets.

