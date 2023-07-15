The Goodwood Festival of Speed, an annual racing event held at Goodwood House in West Sussex, will not be going ahead today – the first time in its 30-year that the festival second day has been cancelled. The move was made due to the risk of damage to temporary structures at the event.

The Met Office has put a Yellow Weather Warning in place covering the south of England due to ‘unseasonably’ high wind speeds which are likely to be around 40mph – and reach between 50 and 55mph in parts.

Images from day two of the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed. The event will not be running today.

A statement from the organisers of the event said: “It is with deep regret that we have taken the decision that the Goodwood Festival of Speed will not go ahead tomorrow (Saturday 15 July 2023). After consulting meteorologists, health and safety experts and other key stakeholders, we have taken the decision to close the event site due to a severe wind warning in the Goodwood area.

“On-site safety is our highest priority and the forecasted high winds will pose a serious risk to various temporary structures across the site. We politely ask that you do not travel to Goodwood or attempt to access the site.

“This decision has not been made lightly and His Grace, The Duke of Richmond, along with the whole Festival of Speed team, are deeply saddened that we will not run the event on Saturday for the first time in its 30 year history. The event will resume as planned on Sunday.”

While the event is still scheduled to go ahead on Sunday, July 16, the day is sold out and anyone with a Saturday ticket will not be able to access the site. Ticket holders will receive communication in the coming days regarding refunds. For more information, visit the Goodwood website.

