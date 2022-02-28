We may lose an extra hour in bed as soon as the clocks go forward but this means that summer is on its way.

Here's everything you need to know about the clocks going forward in 2022:

Portsmouth's Guildhall clock tower is set to go back an hour due to the end of British Summer Time(BST) this October.

When do the clocks go forward in 2022?

The clocks are due to go forward on March 27.

This means that we will move into British Summer Time (BST) as the clocks will move forward by one hour, with lighter evenings on their way.

BST is also known as Daylight Savings Time (DST) and will end on October 30 as the clocks move back to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

What time will they change?

The clocks will go forward at 1am as the UK changes to BST by going forward an hour to 2am.

Why does the time change?

The time change was first introduced by an Edwardian builder called William Willett in 1907.

William noticed that during the summer people were still trying to sleep once the sun had risen and wanted everyone to stop wasting precious daylight hours.

Back in 1907, the clocks were set to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), meaning it was light by 3am and dark by 9pm in the midst of summer.

The builder, who was a keen supporter of the outdoors, proposed the clocks should be advanced by 80 minutes during April and then reversed in September.

British Summer Time (BST) in 1916 began in the UK on May 21 and then ended October 1.

Sadly, William did not live to see his idea in action as he passed away in early 1915.

Is there a future for Daylight Saving Time?

There have been many trials over the years from double summertime (GMT+2 hours) during the Second World War to permanent British Summer Time (GMT+ 1 hour) during the late 1960's.

The current system has been in place since 1972, with the changing of the clocks to begin at the end of March and to revert in October.

The debate of whether Daylight Saving Time could come to an end stretches far into the past but there are currently no plans to scrap British Summer Time (BST).

