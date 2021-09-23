The striking work of street art has been spotted on the walls of the old Debenhams store in Palmerston Road, Southsea.

Signed by ‘Irony’, the painting depicts a young girl with glinting grey hair and a nose ring alongside barbwire.

Her face is front and centre with a run down city scape as the background of the painting.

Whoamirony's mural outside the old Debenhams in Portsmouth in Landscape.

The real identity of the street artist is unknown, but they have a very active presence on social media.

They have over 42,000 followers on their Instagram account whoamirony, and over 14,000 followers on Facebook.

Paintings from whoamirony have been popping up across the country and their extravagant imagery is hard to miss.

Whoamirony's mural outside the old Debenhams in Portsmouth

The latest piece is in Bristol on West Street and depicts a similar woman with bright blue hair, completely different to the Rooster that was drawn overlooking a street on a yellow building in West-Super-Mare.

What do you think of the mural on Palmerston Road and have you seen it?

