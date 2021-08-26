Readers of The News have sent in photos of their four-legged friends to celebrate International Dog Day on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

International Dog Day 2021: 30 of Portsmouth's most adorable dogs, sent in by our readers

Portsmouth news readers sent in pictures of their lovely dogs, here are some of our favourites.

Byron Melton and Charlotte Hawes
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 4:55 am

Today is International Dog Day here in the UK and we asked our readers over on Facebook to send in their best pictures of their furry friends. International Dog Day falls on August 25 every year and is a great way to celebrate your furry companions. We were sent hundreds of pictures of your lovely pups and it was a hard decision to pick our 30 favourites.

Here are the 30 most adorable dogs in Portsmouth, sent in by our readers:

1. Roux

This is Roux, owned by Stephanie Robinson.

Photo: Stephanie Robinson

2. Rosa

This is Rosa, owned by Alexandra Fae.

Photo: Alexandra Fae

3. Reggie

This is Reggie, owned by Darrell Scrine.

Photo: Darrell Scrine

4. Pepper

This is Pepper, owned by Charlotte Percival.

Photo: Charlotte Percival

