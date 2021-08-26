Today is International Dog Day here in the UK and we asked our readers over on Facebook to send in their best pictures of their furry friends. International Dog Day falls on August 25 every year and is a great way to celebrate your furry companions. We were sent hundreds of pictures of your lovely pups and it was a hard decision to pick our 30 favourites.
Here are the 30 most adorable dogs in Portsmouth, sent in by our readers:
