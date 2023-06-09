The man, who asked to remain anonymous, said he has seen people urinating, smoking, having barbecues and littering at Portsmouth Naval Memorial on Southsea Common on numerous occasions and has taken photographs which appear to show pools of urine and burnt grass nearby.

He has campaigned passionately about disrespectful behaviour at the site in recent years and estimates that he has reported the issue to Hampshire police more than 30 times.

NOW READ: Portsmouth Naval War Memorial honouring Royal Navy heroes on Southsea Common is used as a toilet by disgusting drunken yobs

Photographs taken by Nick appear to show urine at the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: ‘I was walking through the war memorial and a group of drunk people had taken it over with a loudspeaker. They’d placed disposable barbecues onto the grass within the memorial and were burning the grass. It absolutely stinks of urine at the moment. It’s quite a grim place for people visiting. The smell would burn the hairs out of your nose.’

The man, who has strong family ties to the the military alongside his own service, has campaigned in previous years and urged local MPs to tackle the issue. The past few years have seen the site become a hotspot for vandalism and even cases of defecation.

He added: ‘There just never seems to be a resolution. People don’t even know what it is anymore, that’s part of the problem. They just see it as a place to go and hang out. You get a lot of drug abuse in there as well.’

Responding to a report made on June 1, a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson confirmed that officers attended while on patrol but did not identify any offences.

Nick said the site frequently smells of urine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of the Portsmouth City Council with responsibility for culture, said: ‘The Naval War Memorial is important to many people in Portsmouth and beyond, and it is hugely disappointing that a small minority of people behave in such an appallingly disrespectful way. The Naval Memorial is a very special place and is looked after by the War Graves Commission, and I would urge people to treat the memorial and the area around it with the respect it deserves and to remember what it means to people whose family members gave their lives for their country.’

Commonwealth War Graves Commission Northern area director James King said: ‘The Portsmouth Naval Memorial commemorates by name over 24,500 Commonwealth naval servicemen and women who lost their lives at sea, and it is in a prominent location on Southsea Common.

‘It serves as a reminder of the great sacrifices made by those who fought and died in the World Wars so has a significant footfall which we welcome. Sadly, it is clear several people have vandalised and misused the monument as a urinal. It is dismaying to see photos of the monument showing areas of urine-soaked stone along with remnants of a fire. This appalling and totally disrespectful behaviour is completely unacceptable.

NOW READ: Vandals urinate and leave rubbish at Naval War Memorial on Southsea Common

Another photograph taken by Nick, appearing to show burnt grass from a barbecue at the site.