Yes, for those who have forgotten, back in 2010 there was once a 16m tall bronze dinosaur known as Luna Park which was created by artists Heather and Ivan Morison. It referenced the myth of the Ultrasaurus, a “dinosaur that never was,” as palaeontologist Professor Jim Jensen’s 1970’s discovery was later determined to be a mix of various species.

Locally it was known as the ‘Southsea Dinosaur’ and it delighted more than 100,000 visitors on Southsea Common, but was due to head off on a little tour to Colchester and then Cardiff. That is until fate intervened.

In the early hours of October 1 2010, a storm lashed the area and caused a devastating fire which completely destroyed the statue, leaving behind nothing but a mangled shell just days before it was due to leave Portsmouth.

The artists decided not to remake their work, but instead a small version of Luna Park was unveiled on Southsea Common as a monument to her brief - but memorable - appearance in Portsmouth.

