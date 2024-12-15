Yes, for those who have forgotten, back in 2010 there was once a 16m tall bronze dinosaur known as Luna Park which was created by artists Heather and Ivan Morison. It referenced the myth of the Ultrasaurus, a “dinosaur that never was,” as palaeontologist Professor Jim Jensen’s 1970’s discovery was later determined to be a mix of various species.
Locally it was known as the ‘Southsea Dinosaur’ and it delighted more than 100,000 visitors on Southsea Common, but was due to head off on a little tour to Colchester and then Cardiff. That is until fate intervened.
In the early hours of October 1 2010, a storm lashed the area and caused a devastating fire which completely destroyed the statue, leaving behind nothing but a mangled shell just days before it was due to leave Portsmouth.
In a world of social media there was much debate about the cause of the fire, with 12,500 people joining an RIP Southsea Dinosaur group on Facebook. Tributes were also left at the fencing around the site - such was the love for this Southsea Dinosaur.
The artists decided not to remake their work, but instead a small version of Luna Park was unveiled on Southsea Common as a monument to her brief - but memorable - appearance in Portsmouth.
This small version has temporarily been moved to Gunwharf Quays while the works to create sea defences in the area take place, but it will be returned to Southsea once they have been completed.
