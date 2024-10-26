9 beloved department stores we have loved and lost in Portsmouth area

By Steve Deeks
Published 30th Aug 2021, 04:55 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2024, 16:37 BST
Many department stores that we once loved have closed in Portsmouth over the last few years

Department stores were the core of every British high street. They had everything – from homeware, to clothing, food halls and more.

Now a majority of popular department stores have sadly closed down due to the rise of online shopping or other financial difficulties.

We have loved and lost many department stores in Portsmouth over the years, such as Woolies, BHS and many others.

We've put together a list of some department stores that are sadly no longer in the Portsmouth area.

Make sure to go through all of the gallery to see if you can spot your favourite.

The iconic Debenhams store on Commercial Road closed in 2020 due to the company going into liquidation. The brand was later sold to online retailer, Boohoo.

1. Debenhams, Portsmouth

The iconic Debenhams store on Commercial Road closed in 2020 due to the company going into liquidation. The brand was later sold to online retailer, Boohoo.

Knight & Lee, owned by John Lewis, left Palmerston Road in 2019.

2. Knight & Lee, Southsea

Knight & Lee, owned by John Lewis, left Palmerston Road in 2019.

British Home Stores in Fareham sadly closed their doors in 2016 after the chain went into administration.

3. BHS, Fareham

British Home Stores in Fareham sadly closed their doors in 2016 after the chain went into administration.

BHS also closed its doors in Cascades Shopping Centre in 2016.

4. BHS, Portsmouth

BHS also closed its doors in Cascades Shopping Centre in 2016.

