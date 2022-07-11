Online retailer Amazon has announced that Prime Day is set to return this month, allowing Prime members to get their hands on major deals over the 48-hour sale.

The last Prime Day took place between June 21 and June 22 last year, with Prime members ordering over 250m items over the event.

Amazon Prime Day will take place next month.

But when will Prime Day take place in 2022 and what are the best deals this year?

Here's everything you need to know:

What is Prime Day?

Prime Day is an annual two-day event where Prime members receive top deals on the latest gadgets, technology, cosmetics, music, and more.

The first Prime Day took place in 2015 as a celebration of Amazon's 20th anniversary.

When is Prime Day 2022?

Prime Day 2022 will begin on July 12 at 12.01am and it will run through to 11.59pm on July 13 for Prime members in the U.K, offering products at up to 50% off.If you can't wait to get your hands on some discounted goods, early deals will go live from June 21 including up to 50% off top brands.

Is it similar to Black Friday?

Prime Day is Amazon's own version of the Black Friday sales that take place in November each year.

The event was originally organised as a legitimate rival to the yearly sales and to provide an extra incentive to sign up for a Prime membership.

What are the best deals this year?

Prime Day will allow members to save money on Amazon products this year.

From July 8, customers will be able to get up to 60 per cent off on select Amazon devices.

The devices include:

-Echo Dot (3rd and 4th Gen),

-Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen),

-Fire TV Cube,

-Blink Cameras,

-Ring Home Security,

Fire 7 Kids Pro Tablet.

Over the two-day sale from July 12, there will be discounts on brands including:

-Philips

-Bosch

-Elemis

-Rimmel

-Urban Decay

-Garnier

-Miele

-Samsung

-Shark

-Amazon Essentials

-Puma

-Swarovski

-Sony

-Bose

From June 28, customers will be able to shop early deals on Amazon Fashion, with 20 per cent off of brands including Amazon Essentials, The Drop, Amazon Aware, Iris & Lilly, and more.

Shoppers will also be able to win big from June 21 for every £1 spent on eligible small business products.

Hundreds of thousands of customers globally will have a chance to win Amazon gift cards.

To give back this Prime Day, Amazon has a charity initiative called AmazonSmile that allows customers to support their favourite charity, be it local or national, big or small, at no extra cost to the customer or charity.

Year-round, each time customers shop eligible products with AmazonSmile or in the Amazon Shopping App, Amazon will donate 0.5 per cent of the net purchase price to the customer’s chosen charity