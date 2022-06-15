Gavin and Stacey fans have taken to social media to share their excitement after actors Larry Lamb and Alison Steadman were spotted filming on the infamous Barry Island beach in South Wales.

Gavin and Stacey was last on our screens back in 2019 for a Christmas special where fans were left on the edge of their seats as Smithy (played by James Corden) proposed to Nessa (played by Ruth Jones).

But will the show make a comeback?

Here’s everything you need to know:

Is Gavin and Stacey returning to TV?

Fans have questioned whether Gavin and Stacey will return to TV after seeing on social media that the ‘Pam and Mick’ actors were on Barry beach.

The actors were filming in front of beach huts with two sun loungers.

Larry Lamb, who plays Mick Shipman, is seen asking fans ‘Oh, what’s occurring?’, a line that was made famous by Nessa on the show.

Following the success of the 2019 Christmas special, the BBC’s director of TV, Charlotte Moore, told The Sun that the show would return ‘one day’.

In May 2021, Smithy actor and the show’s co-writer, James Corden, told BBC Radio 2 that the Christmas special was so open-ended that it would be ‘a shame to leave it there.’

He added that if a new series or special was on the cards, he and Ruth Jones would keep the show as a surprise for as long as possible.

Earlier this year, Larry gave an update as to whether the show would return in the near future.

The actor was questioned on BBC Breakfast by Dan Walker and Sally Nugent, who asked if a new episode was on its way.

Larry replied: ‘I’m probably one of the worst people in the world to ask. It’s super hush-hush, like trying to find out what happened in Number 10! I don’t know. Sooner or later, something will happen, I reckon. That’s about it.’

An official series or special episode announcement is yet to be made by the BBC.

Why has James Corden left The Late Late Show?

James is set to leave The Late Late Show next year after eight years as the show’s host.

The actor turned US talk show host made the announcement in April 2022 during a recording of the CBS network's show in Los Angeles.

He said: ‘I never saw [the show] as my final destination and I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way, I always want to love making it and I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there.’

Since the announcement, James has confirmed that he will return to the UK after filming has wrapped, leaving fans questioning whether Gavin and Stacey will resume when the writer is back on UK soil.

