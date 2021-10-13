Many supermarkets have begun taking bookings for their food delivery slots this Christmas.

Those who wish to get their festive treats delivered this year will need to act fast as delivery slots are already filling up in December.

Many supermarkets have already announced their Christmas delivery slots for this year.

With some stores yet to announce when their Christmas slots will open, we have put together a list of what slots are currently available and how you can book.

When do delivery slots open in UK supermarkets this year and when will your items will be delivered?

Tesco

Tesco Delivery Saver customers can book their slots from November 16, with non-Delivery Saver customers able to book from November 23 this year.

Deliveries will be made up to and including Christmas Eve.

Click and collect bookings will be available from the same dates listed above with delivery up to and including December 24.

Sainsbury's

Sainsbury’s still have not confirmed when customers will be able to book their delivery slots but orders will be delivered between December 22 and December 24.

Click and collect bookings are now available for shoppers, with collection dates the same as the delivery dates.

Ocado

Ocado have already sold out of their delivery slots for Christmas.

Customers can expect their deliveries between December 20 and December 24.

Ocado will let members know if any more slots become available for the festive season.

Iceland

Iceland customers can book their Christmas slots six days in advance of delivery.

The deliveries will be made up to and including Christmas Eve.

Co-op

Those who shop at the Co-op will be able to book their slots five days in advance of delivery, with orders being delivered up to and including Christmas Eve.

Waitrose

Christmas slots at Waitrose are open now for eager Christmas shoppers.

Orders will be delivered between December 20 and December 24.

Customers who prefer to click and collect can book the Entertaining range and Food Made to Order range now online with the same dates for collection as the delivery slots.

Other major supermarkets

Morrisons, Asda and Aldi are yet to confirm their Christmas delivery slot dates and when the orders will be delivered by.

Lidl does not offer a food home delivery service.

Marks and Spencer food shoppers can book now for their click and collect service, with collection dates between December 22 and December 23.

How to book a delivery slot

Every supermarket will operate differently when it comes to the booking procedures for delivery and click and collect.

All supermarkets will put delivery slots up on their website as soon as they're available

With Ocado already selling out of slots, it is best to act quickly to ensure your spot so you do not have to miss out.

It is also important to check whether you can edit your orders as many shops including Asda, Sainsbury's, Tesco and Waitrose allow customers to edit their order as many times as they wish.

This could be handy in case you forget the sage and onion stuffing or the treasured box of Quality Street!

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron