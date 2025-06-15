Shop & Smile – community sale spectacular planned for PO6 this summer
The sale will offer the chance for the community to declutter, encourage reuse and recycle and help the community make money from unused possessions whilst supporting a local community run hub raise valuable funds.
This unique community Hub, nestled in Cosham High street, offers shared mixed generational experiences, a safe space and friendly chatter cafe. Currently run exclusively by members of the community donating their time. Funds raised help keep this loved space open.
Founder and Trail organiser Nicole Heard explained how the team envision a community event that encourage people to explore the PO6 area, grab a bargain and reduce landfill waste.
"Lots of people enjoy shopping pre loved either online, markets or boot sales. Team Kettle had planned a de stash and declutter table-sale but wanted to enable the community to get involved."
The tabletop sale which will be opened at the Hub at the same time as the jumble trail around the area. A fee of £10 for a table or £5 to be on the trail will hopefully help raise vital funds that are needed to sustain the Hub.
Community Kettle is currently looking for people to get involved, booking a table or a house to take part.
‘It would be great if we could find a business to sponsors this event. We are particularly keen to have signage that advertise as well as direct visitors on the day. ‘
Like to find out more or are a business owner wanting to get involved ? Why not drop into the Hub any day Monday - Friday 10-2pm or check out their website