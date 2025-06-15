Shop & Smile – community sale spectacular planned for PO6 this summer

Community Kettle Intergenerational Hub on Cosham High Street is in the midst of organising a community jumble trail with tabletop sale across the area of PO6 on Saturday, August 16.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sale will offer the chance for the community to declutter, encourage reuse and recycle and help the community make money from unused possessions whilst supporting a local community run hub raise valuable funds.

This unique community Hub, nestled in Cosham High street, offers shared mixed generational experiences, a safe space and friendly chatter cafe. Currently run exclusively by members of the community donating their time. Funds raised help keep this loved space open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founder and Trail organiser Nicole Heard explained how the team envision a community event that encourage people to explore the PO6 area, grab a bargain and reduce landfill waste.

Community Kettle Intergenerational Hub

"Lots of people enjoy shopping pre loved either online, markets or boot sales. Team Kettle had planned a de stash and declutter table-sale but wanted to enable the community to get involved."

The tabletop sale which will be opened at the Hub at the same time as the jumble trail around the area. A fee of £10 for a table or £5 to be on the trail will hopefully help raise vital funds that are needed to sustain the Hub.

Community Kettle is currently looking for people to get involved, booking a table or a house to take part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It would be great if we could find a business to sponsors this event. We are particularly keen to have signage that advertise as well as direct visitors on the day. ‘

Like to find out more or are a business owner wanting to get involved ? Why not drop into the Hub any day Monday - Friday 10-2pm or check out their website