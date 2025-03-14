Stardust Loaded Popcorn: Portsmouth’s sweetest arrival

There’s a new snack in town, and it’s about to change the way you think about popcorn. Stardust Loaded Popcorn is shaking up the local food scene with its warm, indulgent, loaded popcorn - topped with all the good stuff like Oreos, M&Ms, and melted chocolate. It’s sweet, it’s messy, and it’s exactly what you didn’t know you needed.

Started by local duo Matt and Rory, Stardust isn’t just about incredible snacks - it’s about bringing a whole vibe. Inspired by 1940s and 1950s America, their pop-up setup feels like stepping into a retro dream, complete with the sounds of roaring Dixieland jazz and the smell of freshly popped corn and warm chocolate.

"We wanted to take popcorn beyond the cinema and give it a new life. something warmer, gooier, and way more fun," says Matt.

Stardust has already been hitting the road, making appearances at events such as Hampshire’s Strongest and LoveSouthsea Christmas Market. Their next stop? Portsmouth Tattoo Fest on April 5th & 6th.

"We’re not just making snacks; we’re making moments," adds Rory. "And yeah, we might be slightly obsessed with popcorn."

Want to see (and taste) what the hype’s about? Catch Stardust at their next pop-up or follow them on social media [@stardustloadedpopcorn] for updates, sneak peeks, and exclusive offers.