Stardust Loaded Popcorn: Portsmouth’s sweetest arrival
Started by local duo Matt and Rory, Stardust isn’t just about incredible snacks - it’s about bringing a whole vibe. Inspired by 1940s and 1950s America, their pop-up setup feels like stepping into a retro dream, complete with the sounds of roaring Dixieland jazz and the smell of freshly popped corn and warm chocolate.
"We wanted to take popcorn beyond the cinema and give it a new life. something warmer, gooier, and way more fun," says Matt.
Stardust has already been hitting the road, making appearances at events such as Hampshire’s Strongest and LoveSouthsea Christmas Market. Their next stop? Portsmouth Tattoo Fest on April 5th & 6th.
"We’re not just making snacks; we’re making moments," adds Rory. "And yeah, we might be slightly obsessed with popcorn."
Want to see (and taste) what the hype’s about? Catch Stardust at their next pop-up or follow them on social media [@stardustloadedpopcorn] for updates, sneak peeks, and exclusive offers.